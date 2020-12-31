$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $270.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $280.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

