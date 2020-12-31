$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce $2.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 million to $3.30 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $9.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $16.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.96 million, with estimates ranging from $23.66 million to $140.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $183.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $153.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

