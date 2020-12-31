-$2.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.52). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($12.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.17) to ($11.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($11.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.91) to ($10.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.83.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,806. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $312.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day moving average of $253.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 56.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

