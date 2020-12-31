$236.36 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce $236.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.30 million. HubSpot reported sales of $186.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $867.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.20 million to $868.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.64.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $517,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,907 shares in the company, valued at $16,608,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Insiders sold 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,511 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 40.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $395.21 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -218.35 and a beta of 1.79.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.