2,700 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $45,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $6,104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.83. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $105.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $774,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,801.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $134,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,725 shares of company stock valued at $43,451,610. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

