2,722 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Coherent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

