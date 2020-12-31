27,781 Shares in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

