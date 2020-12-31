$3.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

