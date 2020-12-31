$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will announce $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.29 million and the lowest is $2.78 million. ClearPoint Neuro posted sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full year sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.67 million, with estimates ranging from $15.44 million to $17.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ClearPoint Neuro.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of CLPT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 447,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,155. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

