$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.82 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $230.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day moving average is $262.99. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total value of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,433 shares of company stock valued at $127,647,077 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

