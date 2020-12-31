$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.82 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $230.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day moving average is $262.99. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total value of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,433 shares of company stock valued at $127,647,077 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

