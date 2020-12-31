$34.15 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post sales of $34.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.29 million and the highest is $46.65 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $122.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.35 million to $134.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.30 million, with estimates ranging from $121.34 million to $163.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 955,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 474,984 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 1,424,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 392,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,455. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $346.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

