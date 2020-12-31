$38.65 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post $38.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.19 million. Repay posted sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $152.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.79 million to $153.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.44 million, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $187.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,354. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

