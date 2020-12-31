$46.39 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report sales of $46.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.14 million and the lowest is $40.90 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $34.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $120.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $132.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $194.43 million, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $261.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

