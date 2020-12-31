500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WBAI opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.42. 500.com has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

