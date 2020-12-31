500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WBAI opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.42. 500.com has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

