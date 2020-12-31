$539.50 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce sales of $539.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.23 million and the highest is $609.76 million. Spire posted sales of $566.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

