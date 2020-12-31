58,300 Shares in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $774.09 million, a P/E ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.33. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

