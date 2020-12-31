$897.99 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $897.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $904.97 million and the lowest is $891.00 million. TEGNA reported sales of $693.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

TGNA stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $4,060,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 273.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 132,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 153,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

