Aave Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $207.72 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $207.72 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be bought for about $84.97 or 0.00298952 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Alterdice, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.38 or 0.01992647 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,032,097 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Alterdice, IDEX, ABCC, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

