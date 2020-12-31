Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.12

Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 936002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of C$15.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

About Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

