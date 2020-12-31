Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Shares Gap Up to $60.00

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.00, but opened at $62.80. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) shares last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 105,877 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.55. The firm has a market cap of £36.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

