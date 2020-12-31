Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $323.92 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.98.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 46.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

