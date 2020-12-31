Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.20. 780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Separately, ING Group raised Accell Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. The company primarily offers electric, city, recreational, transport, children's, mama, mountain, racing, and folding bikes, as well as speed pedelec; and accessories, such as helmets, clothing, bicycle racks, child trailers, and bags.

