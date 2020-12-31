Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 5.3%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $43.50. 690,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 379,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

