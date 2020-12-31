Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) (TSE:ACD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) (TSE:ACD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $7.00. Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 4,580 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$59.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53.

Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) (TSE:ACD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

About Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

