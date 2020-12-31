AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 1,464,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,277,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

