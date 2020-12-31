Achain Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00295534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01989547 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

