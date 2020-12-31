Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.30.

NYSE AYI opened at $120.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 162,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 104,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 542,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,215,000 after acquiring an additional 47,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

