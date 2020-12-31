ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) were up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 155,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 283,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of ADDvantage Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.