adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Bank of America set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €264.00 ($310.59).

Shares of ADS opened at €297.90 ($350.47) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €282.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €264.33. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

