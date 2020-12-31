ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Trading Down 3.9%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.37. 1,751,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 902,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 4.58.

About ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.