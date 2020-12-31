Adshares Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $2,702.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,677,002 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

