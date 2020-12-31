Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) (CVE:AAX) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) (CVE:AAX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 32,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22.

Get Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) alerts:

Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) (CVE:AAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the Tabasquena silver mine and the Venaditas project located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and a 13.23% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.