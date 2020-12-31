Advanced Drainage Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 953% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $7,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.