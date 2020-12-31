aelf Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.79 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, aelf has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $55.76 million and $9.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00296156 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.02 or 0.02011871 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

