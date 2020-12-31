Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 4,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,440. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

