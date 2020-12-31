Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $57.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.92.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $44.52 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after acquiring an additional 215,151 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

