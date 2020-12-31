AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.33 ($14.51).

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ETR:AIXA traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting €14.27 ($16.78). 343,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 72.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.94. AIXTRON SE has a 52 week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of €14.86 ($17.48). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

