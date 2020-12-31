Akash Network (AKT) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $22.49 million and $545,529.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00181283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00561331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00085386 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 114,170,064 coins and its circulating supply is 29,157,817 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

