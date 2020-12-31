Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alarm.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $65,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock worth $14,878,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

