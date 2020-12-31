Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.57

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 5198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. ValuEngine downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $10,275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

