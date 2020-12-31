Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Pamela Stephenson Sells 460 Shares

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 460 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $17,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $728.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,710 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 20.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALBO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.