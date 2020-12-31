Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $117,781.90 and $66.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00181640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00562809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00306017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00083844 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.