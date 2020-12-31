Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

In related news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.