Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Up 6.4%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) was up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 136,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 238,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

