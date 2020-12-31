Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $430.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 553.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 60,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

