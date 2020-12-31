Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $88.33 and last traded at $89.33. 690,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 582,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.41.

Specifically, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $60,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

