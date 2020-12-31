Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

