Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.06. Ameri shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 49,532 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

