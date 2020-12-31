Americas Gold and Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Shares Down 0.7%

Americas Gold and Silver Co. (NASDAQ:USAS) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.98. 750,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,082,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Americas Gold and Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Americas Gold and Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties in North America. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares in located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico.

