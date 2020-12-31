Amincor (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Amincor shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,664 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Amincor (OTCMKTS:AMNC)

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket Âin-storeÂ bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

